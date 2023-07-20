Canada vs. Nigeria: Live Stream, TV Channel & Game Info - July 20
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
In the opening round of group-stage matches, Canada will face Nigeria at the 2023 Women's World Cup on July 20 at 10:30 PM ET.
You'll want to head to FOX US for the upcoming game featuring Canada and Nigeria.
How to Watch Canada vs. Nigeria
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX US
- Location: Melbourne, Australia
- Venue: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium
Canada Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nigeria
|July 20
|-
|Away
|Ireland
|July 26
|-
|Home
|Australia
|July 31
|-
|Home
Canada's Recent Performance
- In the Round of 16 of the 2019 World Cup, Canada lost 1-0 to Sweden.
- Nichelle Prince recorded one goal and one assist during the competition.
- Canada is 1-0-3 this year versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup teams, with a goal differential of -4. In 2022, it was 10-3-3 in such matches (+15 goal differential).
- Canada's 2-1 loss to France earlier this year on April 11 was the last time that Canada squared off against a team playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup.
Canada's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Kailen Sheridan #1
- Allysha Chapman #2
- Kadeisha Buchanan #3
- Shelina Zadorsky #4
- Quinn #5
- Deanne Rose #6
- Julia Grosso #7
- Jayde Riviere #8
- Jordyn Huitema #9
- Ashley Lawrence #10
- Evelyne Viens #11
- Christine Sinclair #12
- Sophie Schmidt #13
- Vanessa Gilles #14
- Nichelle Prince #15
- Gabrielle Carle #16
- Jessie Fleming #17
- Sabrina D'Angelo #18
- Adriana Leon #19
- Cloe Lacasse #20
- Simi Awujo #21
- Lysianne Proulx #22
- Olivia Smith #23
Nigeria Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Canada
|July 20
|-
|Home
|Australia
|July 27
|-
|Away
|Ireland
|July 31
|-
|Away
Nigeria's Recent Performance
- Nigeria was eliminated by Germany, 3-0, in the Round of 16 of the previous World Cup held in 2019.
- Over the course of the tournament, Asisat Oshoala scored one time.
- Chidinma Okeke chipped in one assist as well.
- So far this year, Nigeria is 3-0-1 versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup teams, with a goal differential of +4. In 2022, it was 0-1-7 in such matches (-11 goal differential).
- The last time Nigeria matched up with a World Cup team was earlier this year on April 11, when it defeated New Zealand 3-0.
Nigeria's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Tochukwu Oluehi #1
- Ashleigh Plumptre #2
- Osinachi Ohale #3
- Glory Ogbonna #4
- Onome Ebi #5
- Ifeoma Onumonu #6
- Toni Payne #7
- Asisat Oshoala #8
- Desire Oparanozie #9
- Christy Ucheibe #10
- Gift Monday #11
- Uchenna Kanu #12
- Deborah Abiodun #13
- Oluwatosin Demehin #14
- Rasheedat Ajibade #15
- Chiamaka Nnadozie #16
- Francisca Ordega #17
- Halimatu Ayinde #18
- Onyi Echegini #19
- Rofiat Imuran #20
- Esther Okoronkwo #21
- Michelle Alozie #22
- Yewande Balogun #23
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.