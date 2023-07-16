Eddie Rosario -- with an on-base percentage of .229 in his past 10 games, 78 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on July 16 at 1:35 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the White Sox.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Truist Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .255.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 84th in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

In 61.7% of his 81 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

In 13 games this season, he has hit a long ball (16.0%, and 5% of his trips to the plate).

Rosario has picked up an RBI in 29.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

In 38.3% of his games this season (31 of 81), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.6%) he has scored more than once.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 36 .258 AVG .252 .293 OBP .324 .503 SLG .472 17 XBH 16 10 HR 5 27 RBI 17 40/8 K/BB 32/13 0 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings