Braves vs. White Sox: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Kolby Allard starts for the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at Truist Park against Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
The Braves are favored in this one, at -175, while the underdog White Sox have +145 odds to upset. The over/under for the game has been set at 9.5 runs.
Braves vs. White Sox Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-175
|+145
|9.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- The Braves have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have won 67.9% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (53-25).
- When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, Atlanta has a record of 27-10 (73%).
- The Braves have a 63.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In the 91 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-39-3).
- The Braves have collected an 8-8-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|31-16
|30-14
|21-10
|40-20
|48-25
|13-5
