The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.209 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the White Sox.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is hitting .266 with 17 doubles, 16 home runs and 33 walks.

In 62 of 91 games this year (68.1%) Riley has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (30.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.5% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Riley has an RBI in 33 of 91 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 46 games this season (50.5%), including 12 multi-run games (13.2%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 44 .295 AVG .236 .356 OBP .302 .475 SLG .416 19 XBH 14 7 HR 9 22 RBI 25 47/17 K/BB 48/16 1 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings