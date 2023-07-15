On Saturday, July 15 at 7:15 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves (61-29) host the Chicago White Sox (38-55) at Truist Park. Spencer Strider will get the ball for the Braves, while Lance Lynn will take the mound for the White Sox.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -300, while the underdog White Sox have +240 odds to win. Atlanta is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The total is 8 runs for this matchup.

Braves vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (11-2, 3.53 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (5-8, 6.03 ERA)

Braves vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 53 out of the 77 games, or 68.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have played as moneyline favorites of -300 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

The Braves have a 7-1 record from the eight games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have come away with 18 wins in the 55 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +240.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Sean Murphy 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) Matt Olson 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (+100) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+125) Michael Harris II 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+150)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +350 1st 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.