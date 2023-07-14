Friday, Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves square off against the Chicago White Sox and Michael Kopech, with the first pitch at 7:20 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 against the Rays.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is hitting .250 with nine doubles, 17 home runs and 28 walks.

He ranks 92nd in batting average, 90th in on base percentage, and 39th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.

Ozuna has picked up a hit in 67.1% of his 73 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.5% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 21.9% of his games in 2023 (16 of 73), and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

Ozuna has had an RBI in 25 games this season (34.2%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (15.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 41.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.5%).

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 34 .257 AVG .242 .323 OBP .324 .471 SLG .484 14 XBH 12 8 HR 9 21 RBI 19 37/14 K/BB 31/14 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings