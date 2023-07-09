Luke Raley and the Tampa Bay Rays will try to defeat Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves at Tropicana Field on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Braves vs. Rays Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves have hit 168 homers to lead Major League Baseball this season.

Atlanta leads the majors with a .495 team slugging percentage.

The Braves' .271 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 495.

The Braves have an OBP of .340 this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Braves rank seventh in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

Atlanta averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-most in the majors.

Atlanta has the second-best ERA (3.57) in the majors this season.

The Braves have a combined WHIP of just 1.252 as a pitching staff, which is the eighth-best in baseball this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Bryce Elder (7-1) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 6 2/3 innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth quality start in a row.

Elder has 17 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/3/2023 Guardians W 4-2 Away Bryce Elder Gavin Williams 7/4/2023 Guardians L 6-5 Away Kolby Allard Shane Bieber 7/5/2023 Guardians W 8-1 Away Mike Soroka Cal Quantrill 7/7/2023 Rays W 2-1 Away Charlie Morton Tyler Glasnow 7/8/2023 Rays W 6-1 Away Spencer Strider Taj Bradley 7/9/2023 Rays - Away Bryce Elder Zach Eflin 7/14/2023 White Sox - Home - - 7/15/2023 White Sox - Home - - 7/16/2023 White Sox - Home - - 7/18/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - - 7/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - -

