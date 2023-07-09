Sunday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (57-35) versus the Atlanta Braves (60-28) at Tropicana Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Rays. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on July 9.

The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (9-4, 3.24 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Braves will counter with Bryce Elder (7-1, 2.45 ERA).

Braves vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Braves vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Braves' past 10 games.

The Braves have come away with five wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Atlanta has won five of six games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Atlanta scores the third-most runs in baseball (495 total, 5.6 per game).

The Braves have the second-best ERA (3.57) in the majors this season.

Braves Schedule