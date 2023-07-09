On Sunday, Austin Riley (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Rays.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Austin Riley At The Plate

  • Riley is hitting .264 with 17 doubles, 16 home runs and 31 walks.
  • In 60 of 88 games this year (68.2%) Riley has picked up a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (30.7%).
  • In 15 games this season, he has gone deep (17.0%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 36.4% of his games this season, Riley has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (13.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (13.6%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 43
.303 AVG .224
.359 OBP .292
.491 SLG .408
19 XBH 14
7 HR 9
21 RBI 25
43/15 K/BB 47/16
1 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Rays have a 3.68 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up 95 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Eflin (9-4 with a 3.24 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • This season, the 29-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.24), third in WHIP (.997), and 27th in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers.
