Ozzie Albies -- with a slugging percentage of .632 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the mound, on July 8 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .263 with 15 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 25 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Albies has reached base via a hit in 58 games this year (of 87 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.

In 20 games this year, he has gone deep (23.0%, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish).

Albies has picked up an RBI in 41.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 20.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 38 games this year (43.7%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 42 .236 AVG .292 .289 OBP .343 .454 SLG .584 16 XBH 23 10 HR 12 31 RBI 32 31/13 K/BB 24/12 1 SB 5

