After two rounds of play at the 2023 John Deere Classic, Cameron Young is in the lead (-13). Watch the third round from TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

How to Watch the 2023 John Deere Classic

Start Time: 10:55 AM ET

10:55 AM ET Venue: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par/Distance: Par 71/7,289 yards

Par 71/7,289 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel Sunday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel

John Deere Classic Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Cameron Young 1st -13 65-64 Brendon Todd 2nd -11 66-65 Adam Schenk 2nd -11 65-66 Garrick Higgo 2nd -11 65-66 William Mouw 5th -10 66-66

John Deere Classic Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 12:55 PM ET Hole 1 Adam Schenk (-11/2nd), Garrick Higgo (-11/2nd), Cameron Young (-13/1st) 12:33 PM ET Hole 1 Mark Hubbard (-9/9th), Kevin Roy (-10/5th), Denny McCarthy (-10/5th) 12:00 PM ET Hole 1 JT Poston (-7/18th), Chris Kirk (-8/10th), Nate Lashley (-8/10th) 12:22 PM ET Hole 1 Kevin Streelman (-8/10th), Lucas Glover (-8/10th), Grayson Murray (-8/10th) 11:27 AM ET Hole 1 Keith Mitchell (-7/18th), Jimmy Walker (-7/18th), Doug Ghim (-7/18th) 12:11 PM ET Hole 1 Jim Herman (-8/10th), Cody Gribble (-8/10th), Peter Kuest (-8/10th) 11:49 AM ET Hole 1 Akshay Bhatia (-7/18th), Greyson Sigg (-7/18th), Yuto Katsuragawa (-7/18th) 12:33 PM ET Hole 10 Kramer Hickok (-4/62nd), Matt Kuchar (-4/62nd), Brandon Matthews (-4/62nd) 11:38 AM ET Hole 1 Jonas Blixt (-7/18th), Seamus Power (-7/18th), Adam Svensson (-7/18th) 11:05 AM ET Hole 1 Sepp Straka (-6/29th), Tyler Duncan (-6/29th), Nick Hardy (-6/29th)

