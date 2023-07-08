The Atlanta Braves (59-28) and the Tampa Bay Rays (57-34) will square off on Saturday, July 8 at Tropicana Field, with Spencer Strider pitching for the Braves and Taj Bradley toeing the rubber for the Rays. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rays +130 moneyline odds to win. The contest's total has been set at 8 runs.

Braves vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (10-2, 3.75 ERA) vs Bradley - TB (5-4, 5.11 ERA)

Braves vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 51, or 68%, of the 75 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Braves have a record of 35-12 (74.5%).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Braves have an 8-1 record over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rays have won in four, or 33.3%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rays have played as an underdog of +130 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Rays have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Braves vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Michael Harris II 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+135) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+155) Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +375 1st 1st

