Following one round of play in the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, Hyo Joo Kim is atop the leaderboard (-4). Tune in to see the rest of the action unfold.

How to Watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open

Start Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Golf Links Location: Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach, California Par/Distance: Par 72/6,509 yards

Par 72/6,509 yards Thursday TV: USA Network

USA Network Friday TV: USA Network

USA Network Saturday TV: NBC

NBC Sunday TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

U.S. Women’s Open Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Hyo Joo Kim 1st -4 68 Xiyu Lin 1st -4 68 Bailey Tardy 3rd -3 69 Nasa Hataoka 3rd -3 69 Aine Donegan 3rd -3 69

U.S. Women’s Open Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 5:02 PM ET Hole 1 Carlota Ciganda (+2/39th), Hye-jin Choi (+7/124th), Xiyu Lin (-4/1st) 11:50 AM ET Hole 10 Rose Zhang (+2/39th), Brooke Mackenzie Henderson (-1/13th), Lydia Ko (+4/83rd) 11:39 AM ET Hole 10 Atthaya Thitikul (+4/83rd), Leona Maguire (-3/3rd), Jennifer Kupcho (+4/83rd) 5:35 PM ET Hole 1 Jin-young Ko (+7/124th), Nelly Korda (+4/83rd), Alexis Thompson (+2/39th) 5:24 PM ET Hole 1 Celine Boutier (+1/29th), Nasa Hataoka (-3/3rd), Georgia Hall (+4/83rd) 5:24 PM ET Hole 10 Charley Hull (+1/29th), Danielle Kang (+1/29th), Lilia Vu (+7/124th) 11:28 AM ET Hole 10 Ayaka Furue (+2/39th), Linn Grant (+3/66th), Hannah Green (+4/83rd) 4:51 PM ET Hole 1 Ruoning Yin (-1/13th), Sei-young Kim (+2/39th), Megan Khang (+1/29th) 12:55 PM ET Hole 1 Da Yeon Lee (+1/29th), Minami Katsu (+3/66th) 5:02 PM ET Hole 10 Minjee Lee (E/21st), Saki Baba (+7/124th), Ashleigh Buhai (+3/66th)

