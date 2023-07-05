Ozzie Albies -- with a slugging percentage of .730 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the mound, on July 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he mashed two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-3) against the Guardians.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .264 with 15 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 25 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

Albies is batting .316 with four homers during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Albies has gotten a hit in 57 of 85 games this season (67.1%), with at least two hits on 21 occasions (24.7%).

He has gone deep in 23.5% of his games this year, and 6.1% of his chances at the plate.

Albies has an RBI in 36 of 85 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 37 games this season (43.5%), including nine multi-run games (10.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 40 .236 AVG .296 .289 OBP .349 .454 SLG .605 16 XBH 23 10 HR 12 31 RBI 32 31/13 K/BB 23/12 1 SB 5

Guardians Pitching Rankings