The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.359 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Explore More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is hitting .248 with 16 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 53 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 96th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

In 63.5% of his 85 games this season, Olson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 28.2% of his games in 2023, and 7.3% of his trips to the dish.

Olson has driven home a run in 37 games this year (43.5%), including more than one RBI in 21.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..

In 55.3% of his games this season (47 of 85), he has scored, and in 17 of those games (20%) he has scored more than once.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 40 .267 AVG .226 .362 OBP .348 .605 SLG .523 27 XBH 19 15 HR 13 37 RBI 31 50/25 K/BB 55/28 1 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings