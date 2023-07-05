Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Guardians - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.325 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Guardians.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Explore More About This Game
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .254 with nine doubles, 17 home runs and 28 walks.
- He ranks 84th in batting average, 75th in on base percentage, and 25th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Ozuna enters this game on a 14-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .286 with one homer.
- Ozuna has had a hit in 47 of 69 games this season (68.1%), including multiple hits 14 times (20.3%).
- In 23.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.2% of his games this year, Ozuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 30 of 69 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|30
|.257
|AVG
|.250
|.323
|OBP
|.341
|.471
|SLG
|.528
|14
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|9
|21
|RBI
|19
|37/14
|K/BB
|22/14
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Guardians allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
- Quantrill gets the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.18 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 6.18 ERA and 5 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .285 to his opponents.
