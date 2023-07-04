Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Guardians - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ozzie Albies -- batting .211 with a double, a triple, three home runs, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on July 4 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies has 15 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 24 walks while batting .260.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
- Albies enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .211 with two homers.
- Albies has had a hit in 56 of 84 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits 20 times (23.8%).
- He has gone deep in 22.6% of his games in 2023 (19 of 84), and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35 games this year (41.7%), Albies has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (20.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 42.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (9.5%).
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|39
|.236
|AVG
|.289
|.289
|OBP
|.339
|.454
|SLG
|.564
|16
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|10
|31
|RBI
|29
|31/13
|K/BB
|23/11
|1
|SB
|5
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 84 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- The Guardians will send Bieber (5-5) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.48 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.48), 33rd in WHIP (1.189), and 54th in K/9 (7.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
