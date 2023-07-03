Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Guardians - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Orlando Arcia (.220 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Marlins.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .296 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.
- In 66.1% of his 62 games this season, Arcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Arcia has an RBI in 20 of 62 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (38.7%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|26
|.312
|AVG
|.276
|.368
|OBP
|.324
|.456
|SLG
|.418
|10
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|11
|28/10
|K/BB
|20/7
|1
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
- Williams (0-0) takes the mound for the Guardians to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty threw seven scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
