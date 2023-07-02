Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (55-27) will host Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (48-36) at Truist Park on Sunday, July 2, with a start time of 1:35 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -210 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +170. An 8.5-run total has been set in this game.

Braves vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (9-2, 3.83 ERA) vs Sandy Alcantara - MIA (3-6, 4.91 ERA)

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 48 out of the 71 games, or 67.6%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, the Braves have an 18-6 record (winning 75% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and finished 8-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Marlins have won in 22, or 51.2%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Marlins have been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) - 0.5 (+150) Michael Harris II 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+130)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +375 1st 1st

