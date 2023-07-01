Mississippi Valley State 2023 Football Schedule
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils will open their 2023 college football schedule versus Central State (OH) on September 2 -- see below for more.
Mississippi Valley State 2023 Schedule
|Opponent
|Date/Time
|Score
|TV Channel
|Central State (OH)
|September 2 | 4:00 PM ET
|-
|HBCUGo
|@ Delta State
|September 16 | 7:00 PM ET
|-
|YouTube
|@ North Carolina Central
|September 23 | 3:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Florida A&M
|September 30 | 1:00 PM ET
|-
|YouTube
|@ Prairie View A&M
|October 7 | 7:00 PM ET
|-
|Panther Vision Network
|UAPB
|October 14 | 1:00 PM ET
|-
|YouTube
|Jackson State
|October 21 | 5:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Alcorn State
|October 28 | 3:00 PM ET
|-
|Braves All-Access
|@ Bethune-Cookman
|November 2 | 7:30 PM ET
|-
|ESPNU
|Alabama State
|November 11 | 1:00 PM ET
|-
|YouTube
|@ Alabama A&M
|November 18 | 2:00 PM ET
|-
|TBA
