The 2023 season kicks off for Marcus Maye when the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans come together at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Marcus Maye Injury Status

Maye is currently not on the injury report.

Marcus Maye 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 60 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Other Saints Players

Marcus Maye 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 2 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 6 Bengals 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 7 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 8 Raiders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 9 Ravens 0.0 0.0 11 0 0 Week 11 Rams 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 12 @49ers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 11 0 0 Week 15 Falcons 0.0 0.0 7 0 2

