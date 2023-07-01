The 2023 campaign kicks off for Keith Kirkwood when the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Keith Kirkwood Injury Status

Kirkwood is currently not on the injured list.

Keith Kirkwood 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 4 TAR, 2 REC, 18 YDS, 0 TD

Keith Kirkwood Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 1.80 524 196 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 8.55 493 172 2023 ADP - 971 298

Other Saints Players

Keith Kirkwood 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Seahawks 1 1 4 0 Week 6 Bengals 1 1 14 0 Week 16 @Browns 2 0 0 0

