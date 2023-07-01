Juwan Johnson is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the New Orleans Saints kick off their season in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Juwan Johnson Injury Status

Johnson is currently not on the injured list.

Juwan Johnson 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 65 TAR, 42 REC, 508 YDS, 7 TD

Juwan Johnson Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 92.80 151 8 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 77.24 202 14 2023 ADP - 155 17

Other Saints Players

Juwan Johnson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 5 2 43 0 Week 2 Buccaneers 7 4 40 0 Week 3 @Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Vikings 4 3 33 0 Week 5 Seahawks 2 1 13 0 Week 6 Bengals 6 4 41 0 Week 7 @Cardinals 5 5 32 2 Week 8 Raiders 4 2 14 0 Week 9 Ravens 2 2 42 1 Week 10 @Steelers 7 5 44 1 Week 11 Rams 4 3 47 1 Week 12 @49ers 2 0 0 0 Week 15 Falcons 6 4 67 2 Week 16 @Browns 2 1 9 0 Week 17 @Eagles 7 5 62 0 Week 18 Panthers 1 1 21 0

