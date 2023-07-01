Might the Dallas Stars' Jason Robertson claim the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy (NHL MVP)? We've got stats and info to help you, if you're considering a bet -- he's currently available at +10000.

Jason Robertson's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +10000 (15th in NHL)

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)

Jason Robertson 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 30 Time on Ice 18:06 543:15 Goals 0.3 10 Assists 0.6 18 Points 0.9 28 Hits 0.5 15 Takeaways 0.7 20 Giveaways 0.7 20 Penalty Minutes 0.3 8

Jason Robertson's Next Game

Matchup: Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars

Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSSW,ESPN+

BSSW,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

