Herbert Jones of the New Orleans Pelicans is +3000 to win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2023-24 season -- see below for more stats and info on Jones.

Herbert Jones DPOY Odds

DPOY Odds: +3000 (6th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $3000)

Herbert Jones 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 24 Points 11.2 269 Rebounds 4.0 96 Assists 2.8 67 Steals 1.6 38 Blocks 1.1 26 FG% 48.1% 91-for-189 3P% 33.3% 27-for-81

Herbert Jones' Next Game

Matchup: New Orleans Pelicans at Cleveland Cavaliers

New Orleans Pelicans at Cleveland Cavaliers Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM TV Channel: BSOH, BSNO

