On Saturday, Eddie Rosario (.459 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 142 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Eury Perez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Marlins.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .268 with 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 18 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 60th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

In 45 of 71 games this year (63.4%) Rosario has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (26.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 12 games this year (16.9%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his chances at the plate.

Rosario has driven home a run in 21 games this season (29.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 39.4% of his games this season (28 of 71), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.9%) he has scored more than once.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 30 .264 AVG .275 .296 OBP .345 .507 SLG .520 16 XBH 14 9 HR 5 26 RBI 14 39/7 K/BB 26/11 0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings