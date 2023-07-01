Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will try to find success Daniel Lynch when he starts for the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second-best in baseball with 130 total home runs.

Los Angeles is fourth in MLB with a .449 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers' .243 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.

Los Angeles has the No. 4 offense in baseball, scoring 5.5 runs per game (445 total runs).

The Dodgers are sixth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .330.

The Dodgers' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 17th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Los Angeles has the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.261).

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 73 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Kansas City ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .372 this season.

The Royals' .231 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

Kansas City has scored 304 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals have an OBP of just .295 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals rank 24th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City has an 8.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.22) in the majors this season.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.436 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Julio Urias (5-4 with a 4.39 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season.

In his last time out on Thursday, May 18, the lefty tossed three innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Urias is trying to collect his sixth quality start of the year in this outing.

Urias will try to pick up his ninth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 10 appearances this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will hand the ball to Lynch (1-3) for his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on six hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Lynch has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made six appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Astros L 6-5 Home Tony Gonsolin Hunter Brown 6/27/2023 Rockies W 5-0 Away Clayton Kershaw Connor Seabold 6/28/2023 Rockies L 9-8 Away Michael Grove Kyle Freeland 6/29/2023 Rockies W 14-3 Away Emmet Sheehan Chase Anderson 6/30/2023 Royals W 9-3 Away Bobby Miller Alec Marsh 7/1/2023 Royals - Away Julio Urías Daniel Lynch 7/2/2023 Royals - Away Tony Gonsolin Brady Singer 7/3/2023 Pirates - Home Clayton Kershaw Mitch Keller 7/4/2023 Pirates - Home Emmet Sheehan Luis Ortiz 7/5/2023 Pirates - Home Bobby Miller Osvaldo Bido 7/6/2023 Pirates - Home Julio Urías Johan Oviedo

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Rays L 3-1 Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Glasnow 6/27/2023 Guardians L 2-1 Home Brady Singer Gavin Williams 6/28/2023 Guardians L 14-1 Home Austin Cox Logan Allen 6/29/2023 Guardians W 4-3 Home Zack Greinke Shane Bieber 6/30/2023 Dodgers L 9-3 Home Alec Marsh Bobby Miller 7/1/2023 Dodgers - Home Daniel Lynch Julio Urías 7/2/2023 Dodgers - Home Brady Singer Tony Gonsolin 7/3/2023 Twins - Away - Joe Ryan 7/4/2023 Twins - Away Zack Greinke Kenta Maeda 7/5/2023 Twins - Away Jordan Lyles Pablo Lopez 7/6/2023 Guardians - Away Daniel Lynch Tanner Bibee

