Cameron Dantzler and the New Orleans Saints will play the Green Bay Packers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3 of the 2023 campaign. All of Dantzler's numbers that you need to know can be found on this page.

Cameron Dantzler Injury Status

Dantzler is currently not listed as injured.

Cameron Dantzler 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 50 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 5 Pass Def.

Cameron Dantzler 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Packers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 2 @Eagles 0.0 1.0 4 0 1 Week 3 Lions 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 4 @Saints 0.0 1.0 5 0 3 Week 5 Bears 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 8 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 9 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 14 @Lions 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 17 @Packers 0.0 0.0 2 0 1

