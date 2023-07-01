Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves hit the field on Saturday at Truist Park against Eury Perez, who is starting for the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Marlins have +145 odds to win. The total for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 8-1 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Braves covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

Discover More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have put together a 47-23 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 67.1% of those games).

Atlanta has gone 24-9 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (72.7% winning percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Braves have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

Atlanta has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 45 times this season for a 45-33-3 record against the over/under.

The Braves have a 7-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-15 26-12 19-9 35-18 41-22 13-5

