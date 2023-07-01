Brandon Ingram 2023-24 NBA MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
In terms of odds to win the NBA MVP award for 2023-24, the New Orleans Pelicans' Brandon Ingram is currently +25000 -- see below for more stats and info.
Brandon Ingram MVP Odds
- MVP Odds:+25000 (21st in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)
Brandon Ingram 2023-24 Stats
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|24
|Points
|24.1
|579
|Rebounds
|4.8
|116
|Assists
|5.3
|126
|Steals
|0.8
|18
|Blocks
|0.2
|5
|FG%
|50.7%
|219-for-432
|3P%
|34.0%
|34-for-100
Brandon Ingram's Next Game
- Matchup: New Orleans Pelicans at Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSNO
