One of the top games on the Alcorn State Braves' college football schedule in 2023 is on September 2, versus Southern Miss. The full slate can be found in this article.

Alcorn State 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel @ Southern Miss (FBS) September 2 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ SFA September 9 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN+ McNeese September 16 | 7:00 PM ET - Braves All-Access Prairie View A&M September 23 | 7:00 PM ET - Braves All-Access @ Alabama State September 30 | 6:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Grambling October 7 | 3:30 PM ET - ESPN Networks @ UAPB October 21 | 3:00 PM ET - HBCUGo Mississippi Valley State October 28 | 3:00 PM ET - Braves All-Access Southern November 4 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Texas Southern November 11 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Jackson State November 18 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+

