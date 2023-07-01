Alcorn State 2023 Football Schedule
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
One of the top games on the Alcorn State Braves' college football schedule in 2023 is on September 2, versus Southern Miss. The full slate can be found in this article.
Get your college football fix this season on ESPN+!
Alcorn State 2023 Schedule
|Opponent
|Date/Time
|Score
|TV Channel
|@ Southern Miss (FBS)
|September 2 | 7:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ SFA
|September 9 | 7:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|McNeese
|September 16 | 7:00 PM ET
|-
|Braves All-Access
|Prairie View A&M
|September 23 | 7:00 PM ET
|-
|Braves All-Access
|@ Alabama State
|September 30 | 6:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Grambling
|October 7 | 3:30 PM ET
|-
|ESPN Networks
|@ UAPB
|October 21 | 3:00 PM ET
|-
|HBCUGo
|Mississippi Valley State
|October 28 | 3:00 PM ET
|-
|Braves All-Access
|Southern
|November 4 | 3:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Texas Southern
|November 11 | 3:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Jackson State
|November 18 | 3:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
Watch college football this season on Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.