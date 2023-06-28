The Atlanta Braves and Orlando Arcia (.350 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park, Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .308 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.

Arcia has gotten at least one hit in 67.2% of his games this year (39 of 58), with multiple hits 19 times (32.8%).

In 10.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 18 games this year (31.0%), Arcia has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (13.8%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 23 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 26 .336 AVG .276 .397 OBP .324 .464 SLG .418 8 XBH 8 3 HR 3 15 RBI 11 25/10 K/BB 20/7 1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings