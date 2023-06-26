On Monday, Ozzie Albies (.682 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .266 with 14 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 22 walks.

He ranks 64th in batting average, 100th in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

In 51 of 77 games this season (66.2%) Albies has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (26.0%).

In 17 games this year, he has homered (22.1%, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish).

Albies has picked up an RBI in 31 games this year (40.3%), with more than one RBI in 16 of those contests (20.8%).

He has scored in 32 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 38 .245 AVG .288 .303 OBP .335 .437 SLG .568 12 XBH 21 8 HR 10 27 RBI 28 27/12 K/BB 22/10 1 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings