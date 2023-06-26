The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.467 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .275 with 14 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 18 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Rosario has had a hit in 43 of 67 games this year (64.2%), including multiple hits 19 times (28.4%).

He has hit a home run in 16.4% of his games in 2023 (11 of 67), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario has an RBI in 20 of 67 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 27 of 67 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 30 .275 AVG .275 .309 OBP .345 .519 SLG .520 15 XBH 14 8 HR 5 23 RBI 14 35/7 K/BB 26/11 0 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings