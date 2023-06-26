Braves vs. Twins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Willi Castro and the Minnesota Twins head into a matchup with Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Monday at 7:20 PM ET.
The Braves have been listed as -200 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Twins (+165). The contest's over/under is listed at 8.5 runs.
Braves vs. Twins Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-200
|+165
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Braves have a record of 8-1.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- In their last two games with a spread, the Braves covered the spread each time. Atlanta's last three games have gone over the set point total, and the average total in that run was 11.8.
Discover More About This Game
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have been the moneyline favorite 66 total times this season. They've finished 43-23 in those games.
- Atlanta has gone 19-6 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter (76% winning percentage).
- The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Braves a 66.7% chance to win.
- In the 77 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-30-3).
- The Braves have gone 7-7-0 against the spread this season.
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|24-15
|26-12
|18-9
|32-18
|37-22
|13-5
