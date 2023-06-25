On Sunday, Ozzie Albies (batting .381 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Levi Stoudt. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Reds.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Great American Ball Park

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies has 14 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 21 walks while batting .270.

He ranks 56th in batting average, 95th in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB action.

Albies enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .348 with two homers.

In 51 of 76 games this year (67.1%) Albies has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (26.3%).

Looking at the 76 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 17 of them (22.4%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Albies has picked up an RBI in 39.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 21.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 31 games this year (40.8%), including eight multi-run games (10.5%).

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 37 .245 AVG .296 .303 OBP .342 .437 SLG .585 12 XBH 21 8 HR 10 27 RBI 27 27/12 K/BB 20/9 1 SB 4

