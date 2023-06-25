Maria Sakkari will start action in Wimbledon against Marta Kostyuk (in the round of 128). In her most recent match she was knocked out by Donna Vekic in the semifinals after a good run at Bett1open. Sakkari's odds to win this tournament at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground are +5000.

Find all the latest odds for 2023 Wimbledon and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sakkari at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Sakkari's Next Match

In the round of 128 of Wimbledon, on Tuesday, July 4 (at 6:00 AM ET), Sakkari will face Kostyuk.

Sakkari is currently listed at -300 to win her next matchup versus Kostyuk. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Maria Sakkari Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +5000

US Open odds to win: +1600

Wimbledon odds to win: +5000

Want to bet on Sakkari? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Sakkari Stats

Sakkari last played on June 24, 2023, a 4-6, 6-7 loss to No. 23-ranked Vekic in the semifinals of Bett1open.

In 21 tournaments over the past year, Sakkari has yet to win a title, and her record is 30-21.

Sakkari is 4-3 on grass over the past year.

Sakkari has played 23.2 games per match in her 51 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

In her seven matches on a grass surface over the past year, Sakkari has averaged 19.3 games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Sakkari has won 72.5% of her games on serve, and 31.3% on return.

Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Sakkari has won 76.1% of her games on serve and 32.4% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.