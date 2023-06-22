The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (.447 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is hitting .249 with eight doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.

Harris II enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .474 with one homer.

Harris II has reached base via a hit in 29 games this season (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has hit a home run in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 51), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Harris II has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (21.6%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (9.8%).

He has scored in 14 games this season (27.5%), including six multi-run games (11.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 27 .263 AVG .237 .315 OBP .297 .425 SLG .376 7 XBH 7 3 HR 3 11 RBI 9 19/4 K/BB 21/8 4 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings