When the Atlanta Braves (46-26) and Philadelphia Phillies (38-34) face off in the series opener at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, June 20, Spencer Strider will get the call for the Braves, while the Phillies will send Ranger Suarez to the hill. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Phillies have +125 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Braves vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (7-2, 4.23 ERA) vs Suarez - PHI (1-2, 3.82 ERA)

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 62 times and won 40, or 64.5%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Braves have a 29-13 record (winning 69% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have an 8-2 record from the 10 games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Phillies have been chosen as underdogs in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (40%) in those games.

This year, the Phillies have won one of six games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Phillies have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Braves vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Austin Riley 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145) Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150) Matt Olson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +425 1st 1st

