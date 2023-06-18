As of July 2 the New Orleans Saints' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +4000.

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +130

+130 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover 10 times.

The Saints and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 17 times last season.

New Orleans owned the 19th-ranked offense last season (333.8 yards per game), and it was even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best with just 314.8 yards allowed per game.

The Saints went 4-5 at home last year and 3-5 away from home.

New Orleans won twice as the underdog (2-8) and went 4-2 as the favorite last season.

The Saints won just twice in the NFC South (2-4) and went 5-7 in the NFC as a whole.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr threw for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game), completing 60.8% of his throws, with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 games with the Raiders last year.

On the ground with the Lions last season, Jamaal Williams scored 17 touchdowns and accumulated 1,066 yards (62.7 per game).

Alvin Kamara ran for 897 yards (59.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Taysom Hill scored two TDs, hauling in nine balls for 77 yards (4.8 per game).

On defense last year, Demario Davis helped lead the way with one interception to go with 109 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans - +8000 2 September 18 @ Panthers - +8000 3 September 24 @ Packers - +6600 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +10000 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +5000 6 October 15 @ Texans - +15000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +2500 8 October 29 @ Colts - +10000 9 November 5 Bears - +6600 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +5000 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +6600 13 December 3 Lions - +2000 14 December 10 Panthers - +8000 15 December 17 Giants - +5000 16 December 21 @ Rams - +6600 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +10000 18 January 7 Falcons - +6600

Odds are current as of June 18 at 5:15 AM ET.