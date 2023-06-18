Orlando Arcia -- hitting .429 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the mound, on June 18 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Rockies.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is hitting .339 with nine doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.

Arcia has had a hit in 35 of 50 games this season (70.0%), including multiple hits 18 times (36.0%).

In 12.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Arcia has had an RBI in 17 games this year (34.0%), including eight multi-RBI outings (16.0%).

He has scored in 21 of 50 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 21 .357 AVG .316 .422 OBP .366 .500 SLG .487 8 XBH 7 3 HR 3 15 RBI 10 22/10 K/BB 13/6 1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings