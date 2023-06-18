After going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Chase Anderson) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) against the Rockies.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Read More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .256 with 12 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 12 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 87th in batting average, 142nd in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

In 62.3% of his 61 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 16.4% of his games this season, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.1% of his games this year, Rosario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 24 times this season (39.3%), including six games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 25 .260 AVG .250 .291 OBP .298 .465 SLG .511 13 XBH 12 6 HR 5 17 RBI 14 35/6 K/BB 20/6 0 SB 1

