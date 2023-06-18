Braves vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 18
Sunday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (45-26) and Colorado Rockies (29-44) going head-to-head at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET on June 18.
The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (5-6, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chase Anderson.
Braves vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Rockies 3.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Rockies Player Props
|Braves vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.
- The Braves have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Braves have won 39 out of the 61 games, or 63.9%, in which they've been favored.
- Atlanta has not been bigger favorites this season than the -350 moneyline set for this game.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 381.
- The Braves' 3.78 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 14
|@ Tigers
|W 10-7
|Spencer Strider vs Reese Olson
|June 14
|@ Tigers
|W 6-5
|Dylan Dodd vs Michael Lorenzen
|June 15
|Rockies
|W 8-3
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Kyle Freeland
|June 16
|Rockies
|W 8-1
|Jared Shuster vs Dinelson Lamet
|June 17
|Rockies
|W 10-2
|Bryce Elder vs Connor Seabold
|June 18
|Rockies
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Chase Anderson
|June 20
|@ Phillies
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Ranger Suárez
|June 21
|@ Phillies
|-
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Aaron Nola
|June 22
|@ Phillies
|-
|Jared Shuster vs Taijuan Walker
|June 23
|@ Reds
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Hunter Greene
|June 24
|@ Reds
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Luke Weaver
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.