When the Atlanta Braves (43-26) square off against the Colorado Rockies (29-42) at Truist Park on Friday, June 16 at 7:20 PM ET, Ronald Acuna Jr. will be seeking his 30th steal of the season (he currently has 29).

The Rockies have been listed as +200 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Braves (-250). The game's total is set at 10.5 runs.

Braves vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Jared Shuster - ATL (3-2, 5.05 ERA) vs Dinelson Lamet - COL (1-3, 10.80 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Braves and Rockies matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Braves (-250), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Braves win, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 37, or 62.7%, of the 59 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have an 11-4 record (winning 73.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have an 8-2 record over the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Rockies have won in 26, or 42.6%, of the 61 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rockies have been a moneyline underdog of -250 or longer four times, losing every contest.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Rockies had a record of 3-7.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+130) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+150) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+120) Austin Riley 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+130) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +450 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.