The Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley (.359 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Dinelson Lamet and the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet

Dinelson Lamet TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .261.

Riley has gotten a hit in 48 of 69 games this season (69.6%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (27.5%).

In 14.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Riley has driven home a run in 25 games this season (36.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 44.9% of his games this year (31 of 69), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.7%) he has scored more than once.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 33 .304 AVG .215 .361 OBP .286 .486 SLG .385 15 XBH 10 5 HR 6 16 RBI 18 34/12 K/BB 40/13 1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings