The New Orleans Saints right now have +3000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +130

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans put together a 6-10-0 ATS record last year.

Saints games hit the over six out of 17 times last season.

On the defensive side of the ball, New Orleans was a top-five unit last season, ranking fifth-best by giving up just 314.8 yards per game. It ranked 19th on offense (333.8 yards per game).

The Saints went 4-5 at home last year and 3-5 on the road.

New Orleans collected four wins as the favorite in six games last season, and won twice (in 10 opportunities) as an underdog.

The Saints were 5-7 in the NFC, including 2-4 in the NFC South.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr passed for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game), completing 60.8% of his passes, with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 games with the Raiders last year.

On the ground with the Lions last season, Jamaal Williams scored 17 touchdowns and accumulated 1,066 yards (62.7 per game).

In 15 games a season ago, Alvin Kamara ran for 897 yards (59.8 per game) and two TDs.

Taysom Hill had nine catches for 77 yards (4.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

In 17 games last year, Demario Davis totaled 6.5 sacks to go with 9.0 TFL, 109 tackles, and one interception.

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans - +8000 2 September 18 @ Panthers - +8000 3 September 24 @ Packers - +6600 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +12500 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +5000 6 October 15 @ Texans - +15000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +2500 8 October 29 @ Colts - +8000 9 November 5 Bears - +5000 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +5000 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +8000 13 December 3 Lions - +1800 14 December 10 Panthers - +8000 15 December 17 Giants - +5000 16 December 21 @ Rams - +6600 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +12500 18 January 7 Falcons - +8000

