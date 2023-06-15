The Texas Rangers (42-25) will look for another big outing from a batter on a hot streak against the Los Angeles Angels (38-32) on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field. Corey Seager is riding a two-game homer streak.

The Rangers will give the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (9-2, 2.49 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Shohei Ohtani (5-2, 3.43 ERA).

Rangers vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

The Rangers will hand the ball to Eovaldi (9-2) for his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 33-year-old has pitched to a 2.49 ERA this season with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.8 walks per nine across 13 games.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Eovaldi has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Angels

The Angels have scored 343 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB. They have 607 hits, eighth in baseball, with 98 home runs (fifth in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Angels to go 5-for-28 with a double in eight innings this season.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shohei Ohtani

Ohtani makes the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.43 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was in relief on Saturday when the right-hander tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

Over 13 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 3.43 ERA and 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .176 to his opponents.

Ohtani is looking for his sixth quality start in a row.

Ohtani has pitched five or more innings in a game 12 times this year entering this matchup.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

The 28-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.43), 11th in WHIP (1.053), and third in K/9 (12.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

