The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Tigers.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Comerica Park

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is batting .205 with six doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

Harris II has recorded a hit in 23 of 44 games this season (52.3%), including five multi-hit games (11.4%).

He has gone deep in four games this year (9.1%), homering in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this season (18.2%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 of 44 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 24 .200 AVG .210 .274 OBP .281 .338 SLG .321 5 XBH 5 2 HR 2 7 RBI 5 18/4 K/BB 20/8 4 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings