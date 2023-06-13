On Tuesday, Eddie Rosario (.558 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Tigers.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .246 with 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and seven walks.

In 61.4% of his 57 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

In 12.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Rosario has an RBI in 16 of 57 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 20 games this year (35.1%), including multiple runs in four games.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 23 .248 AVG .244 .270 OBP .271 .413 SLG .488 11 XBH 11 4 HR 4 13 RBI 13 34/4 K/BB 20/3 0 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings