How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Finals Game 5
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are facing off in the NBA Finals, with a decisive Game 5 up next.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ABC
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).
- Denver is 41-12 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.
- The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets put up are six more points than the Heat give up (109.8).
- When Denver totals more than 109.8 points, it is 48-13.
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat's 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents.
- Miami is 20-7 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.
- The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.
- The Heat score an average of 109.5 points per game, only three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.5 points, Miami is 22-8.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Nuggets are scoring 7.2 more points per game (119.4) than they are away from home (112.2).
- Denver cedes 109.6 points per game at home this season, compared to 115.3 in road games.
- The Nuggets are averaging 12.4 treys per game with a 39% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging in away games (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat put up more points per game at home (111.4) than away (107.5), but also concede more at home (110.2) than away (109.3).
- At home, Miami allows 110.2 points per game. Away, it gives up 109.3.
- This year the Heat are picking up more assists at home (23.9 per game) than away (23.8).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Illness
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Tyler Herro
|Questionable
|Hand
